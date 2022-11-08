Heck of a Morning: Who has more pressure in UFC 281 main event — Israel Adesanya or Alex Pereira?

Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira will meet in the highly anticipated main event of UFC 281 this Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York. With the storied history between these two athletes, and with the stakes as high as can be, which fighter needs to win this bout more?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the fascinating headliner between Adesanya and Pereira, what could happen if either guy wins, and whether or not there could be some takedowns in the bout. Additionally, listener topics include the fight between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, the run of opponents Chandler has had since coming over to the UFC, Bellator 288 coming up Nov. 18, the craziness of the UFC’s bantamweight division with Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley, Henry Cejudo, and Marlon Vera, the MMA Fighting UFC 281 Watch Party going down on Saturday, and more.

