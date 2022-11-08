UFC 281 commentary team set: Joe Rogan returns to the booth for Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira

Joe Rogan will return to the commentary booth for the first time since September for this Saturday’s UFC 281 event.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Rogan will call the action of this weekend’s event at Madison Square Garden with lead play-by-play voice Jon Anik and former two-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier. Rogan’s most recent broadcast appearance took place at the chaotic UFC 279 in September, which ended up being headlined by Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson.

Megan Olivi will once again handle the roving reporter duties for the card, which will see Israel Adesanya defend his middleweight championship against longtime foe Alex Pereira in the main event.

Check out the full UFC 281 lineup below.

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira - middleweight title fight

Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili - strawweight title fight

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Frankie Edgar vs. Chris Gutierrez

Dan Hooker vs. Claudio Puelles

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPNEWS, ESPN+)

Brad Riddell vs. Renato Moicano

Dominick Reyes vs. Ryan Spann

Erin Blanchfield vs. Molly McCann

Wellington Turman vs. Andre Petroski

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Silvana Gomez Juarez

Michael Trizano vs. Seung Woo Choi

Matt Frevola vs. Ottman Azaitar

Montel Jackson vs. Julio Arce

Carlos Ulberg vs. Nicolae Negumereanu