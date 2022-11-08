With Shane Burgos out, Sheymon Moraes now meets Marlon Moraes at PFL Championship event

Marlon Moraes will still compete at the PFL’s big event later this month.

Promotional officials revealed on Monday evening that the former WSOF champion and one-time UFC title challenger will face Sheymon Moraes at the PFL Championship on Nov. 25, which takes place at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. The change of opponent was due to an undisclosed injury to Shane Burgos.

The 145-pound matchup will take place on the preliminary card, which will stream on ESPN+.

The 34-year-old Moraes had announced his retirement from the sport following a first-round knockout loss to Song Yadong at UFC Vegas 50 in March — his fourth straight defeat — before changing his mind and signing with the PFL to compete as a featherweight. After earning a bantamweight title shot against Henry Cejudo at UFC 238 in June 2019, “Magic” went 1-5 with five stoppage losses, with the lone win coming via split decision to José Aldo at UFC 245 in December 2019.

Moraes, 32, competed in the 2022 featherweight season and went 1-1, which wasn’t enough to earn him a spot in the playoffs. Prior to his decision loss to Lance Palmer in June, Moraes had won three straight, including finishes of Jesse Stirn and Lazar Stojadinovic in 2021.

The PFL Championships event will be headlined by the lightweight season finale bout between Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco. The event’s main card will stream on ESPN+ PPV, although the price has yet to be announced.