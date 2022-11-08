Fighter vs. Writer: UFC 281 preview with Matt Brown; Carla Esparza ready to prove doubters wrong again

It’s UFC 281 fight week on The Fighter vs. The Writer with Matt Brown joining the show to help break down all the key storylines and matchups taking place on Saturday.

Brown will give his thoughts on the main event as Israel Adesanya defends his middleweight title against Alex Pereira after they clashed twice previously in kickboxing, Brown offers his thoughts on the matchup and why he’s “very confident” that Adesanya will get his revenge after falling to Pereira twice previously.

The veteran UFC welterweight will also give his picks some of the biggest matchups on the card including Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler.

The podcast also pays tribute to Frankie Edgar as he prepares to retire from competition after his fight at UFC 281. Brown will also address why so many fighters face tremendous difficulties when retiring from mixed martial arts and staying away after calling it a career.

UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza also joins the show to preview her fight against Zhang Weili and how she feels as a sizable underdog going into her first title defense since winning the belt back in May.

All this and much more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!

