Morning Report: Chael Sonnen: Jiri Prochazka vs. Glover Teixeira 2 is ‘most resisted rematch in UFC history’

Chael Sonnen sees next to no interest in the upcoming UFC light heavyweight title bout.

UFC 282 is set as the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of 2022 and will go out with a bang as per usual. Unfortunately, there was plenty of speculation around the event regarding the possibility of a long-awaited Jon Jones return to action which is now all but out of reach as Dec. 10 draws near.

Jones has been plotting a heavyweight debut since vacating his light heavyweight crown in early 2020 with hopes of challenging the imposing champion, Francis Ngannou. Many a roadblock stalled that possibility, however, leading to former champion Stipe Miocic as the next man up. Instead of capping the year off with this momentous occasion, the now-light heavyweight titleholder Jiri Prochazka will run things back with the man he defeated for the belt, Glover Teixeira, in UFC 282’s main event.

A former UFC 205-pound competitor and title challenger himself, the aforementioned Sonnen feels this was the worst possible outcome for the promotion.

“Jon Jones is not going to be fighting Stipe at T-Mobile Arena in the UFC on Dec. 10,” Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “There’s no headlines out this week about that card. There is a world title fight that is going to be established that night, it was the most resisted world championship fight. It is the most resisted rematch in UFC history. The promotion did not want to make it, and you guys didn’t ask them to, and the fighters sure as hell did nothing.

“These are my friends by the way. I just talked to Glover. I do not stab him in the back, but this is what happened. There is a world title fight that has not been discussed at all, but Jon Jones not being there was.”

While the buzz surrounding a Jones comeback was generated recently, Prochazka has been vocal about wanting to put on a cleaner performance against Teixeira with a rematch following his late come-from-behind title win in June. “Denisa” gets his wish and the fans will surely be treated to another good clash as the first was fight-of-the-year caliber action.

Pure martial arts brilliance isn’t always what sells best though, and Sonnen feels the data speaks for itself.

“Here I am talking about a world championship fight that none of you are interested in and that the promotion did everything they could [not to make],” Sonnen said. “Get Anthony Smith that W, get [Magomed] Ankalaev over with the audience, maybe he could cut a promo. They did everything that they could to not make the damn match, but here we are. It’s an awesome fight, it’s two killer competitors. We can play that game. But I played that game before but none of you clicked on it, none of you wanted to hear.”

TOP STORIES

Emotions. Israel Adesanya cried backstage after heavily criticized UFC 276 win: ‘It’s the expectations I put on myself’

Rivals. Israel Adesanya’s head coach: ‘There’s no way’ Alex Pereira gets UFC 281 title shot without history

Warfare. Alex Pereira sees Israel Adesanya, entire team ‘mentally shook’ ahead of UFC 281: ‘He doesn’t want this fight’

Controversy. UFC issues statement on fight being investigated for suspicious betting behavior

Law. Cain Velasquez pre-trial hearing paused after prosecution and defense questions police officers at scene

VIDEO STEW

The MMA Hour.

UFC 281 Embedded 1.

Adesanya’s greatest hits.

Adesanya’s secret.

Top 10 UFC flyweight submissions.

Brutal Bellator knockouts part 2.

The War Room: Poirier vs. Chandler.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Take.

It’s surprising to me how many people are picking against izzy …I feel he has the better iq the better distance management and the experience edge in big fights — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 7, 2022

Hmm...

For those of you who have been in a fight…

What was the reason for your first punch? — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) November 7, 2022

Dreamin’.

Dreams do come true. As a kid I was told by my teacher at school I would never make it as a UFC fighter everyone always doubt my impossible dream but you can achieve anything in life as long as you work hard and God wills it.@ufc @danawhite @mickmaynard2 #UFC #whitekong pic.twitter.com/YHbG4phmJm — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) November 7, 2022

Champs.

It's fight week for my brother @stylebender and we're coming to NY to take it all.

#AndStill #3kings pic.twitter.com/0U8DRygCJb — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) November 7, 2022

Waiting...

I got something in the works… ✍ — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) November 7, 2022

I can’t get enough of Chael’s hatred for John Cena.

Be even MORE open to PRETENDING to be open.

Stay in the store, lights on, waving disappointed jobbers away for laughs in the middle of the day saying



We're CLOSED

BEAT IT https://t.co/exP50cefGF — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 7, 2022

Suggestions? \m/

What Slayer song should I cover? I already know about 20 of them lol I’ll post one up tonight — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) November 7, 2022

My goodness.

Sean nobody thinks you beat Yawn. I’ve seen better Decisions on “Married at First Sight.” The only Title you should get is “Most likely to be the 3rd Island Boy.” I would beat you and Cheeto with TJ’s Shoulder, Kattar’s leg and Aljo’s vagina. https://t.co/rLLZvzXtg8 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 7, 2022

Henry go suck a dick you fat little shit https://t.co/HlEBIG7Iun — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) November 8, 2022

Painformation.

“Pain is information.”



Dan speaks with @Benaskren about his journey through the fight game and the life it's created for him. We also discuss his new book, "Funky: My Defiant Path Through the Wild World of Combat Sports." #SouthBeachSessions



https://t.co/BobuB6qHp6 pic.twitter.com/K9G8jXkk4s — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 7, 2022

Trailer.

Coming this Wednesday to FIGHT PASS!



Full length documentary - "THUG Rose: Mixed Martial Artist" @rosenamajunas pic.twitter.com/mmijTpSmOv — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) November 7, 2022

Fair enough.

Wild times.

Funny #MMA moments. 11 years ago today a drunk fan jumps on the octagon as @brucebuffer doing his thing to amp everyone up for the main event. As he jumped the fence I was there to greet him & escort him out, feet off the floor . Bruce finished his intros, place goes nuts. pic.twitter.com/m1tYJB2CF4 — Marc Goddard (@marcgoddard_uk) November 6, 2022

Elsa was found.

Mr. Ferguson.

imagine walking into P.E. and this is your substitute teacher: pic.twitter.com/wp7EFxNloc — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) November 8, 2022

No.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Marlon Moraes (23-10-1) vs. Sheymon Moraes (14-6); 2022 PFL Championship, Nov. 25

Denice Zamboanga (8-1) vs. Lin Heqin (15-4-1); ONE on Prime Video 5, Dec. 2

Warlley Alves (15-5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (20-4-1); UFC 283, Jan. 21

FINAL THOUGHTS

I think we can all agree that Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 makes no sense at all right now. The first fight was just so good that I don’t think anyone really cares to complain about seeing it run back as soon as possible.

Thanks for reading!

POLL POSITION

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 69% of 358 total votes answered “UFC 281” when asked, “Which final UFC PPV of 2022 are you most excited for?”

Thursday: 52% of 704 total votes answered “Israel Adesanya” when asked, “Who wins?” Adesanya defends his UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira in UFC 281’s main event this Saturday.

Wednesday: 79% of 831 total votes answered “Jake Paul” when asked, “If Jake Paul boxes Nate Diaz next, who you got?”

Tuesday: 66% of 283 total votes answered “Marina Rodriguez” when asked, “Who wins this weekend?” Amanda Lemos defeated Rodriguez via third-round TKO in UFC Vegas 64’s main event.

Monday: 63% of 546 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Will Jake Paul face Nate Diaz next?”

Today’s exit poll:

Poll Are you more or less excited for Prochazka vs. Teixeira 2 than you were for the first fight? More

Less vote view results 0% More (0 votes)

0% Less (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.