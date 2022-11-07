Warlley Alves, Nicolas Dalby set to meet at UFC 283

Warlley Alves will return from a 18-month layoff to face Nicolas Dalby at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, the company announced Monday.

UFC 283 will air live on pay-per-view and feature a title unification bout between flyweight titleholders Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno.

Alves (14-5), who withdrew from a clash with Jack Della Maddalena in January 2022, hasn’t competed since losing to Jeremiah Wells in June 2021, five months after his brutal first-round knockout over Mounir Lazzez in Abu Dhabi.

Dalby (20-4-1, 2 no contests) fought once before in Brazil, defeating Elizeu Zaleski via split decision in his UFC debut in 2015. Dalby won a decision over Claudio Silva in his most recent octagon appearance in July, bouncing from a loss to Tim Means a month before.

Check the current UFC 283 fight card below.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Johnny Walker vs. Paul Craig

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brad Tavares

Jailton Almeida vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Thiago Moises x Guram Kutateladze

Warlley Alves x Nicolas Dalby

Gabriel Bonfim x Mounir Lazzez

Ismael Bonfim x Terrance McKinney

Josiane Nunes x Zarah Fairn