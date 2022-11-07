 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The MMA Hour with Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker, Eugene Bareman, Brad Riddell and Carlos Ulberg all in studio

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I’ll look back the past weekend in combat sports.

1:15 p.m.: Eugene Bareman, the head trainer and founder of City Kickboxing, will preview his team’s big fights at UFC 281.

1:45 p.m.: Carlos Ulberg, who has a two-fight win streak, will discuss his upcoming fight at UFC 281 against Nicolae Negumereanu.

2:15 p.m.: Brad Riddell will reflect on his recent two-fight skid and his big prelim fight against Renato Moicano at UFC 281.

2:45 p.m.: Dan Hooker will discuss his big lightweight fight against Claudio Puelles to kick off the UFC 281 main card.

3:15 p.m.: UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will reflect on his sixth title defense against rival Alex Pereira in the UFC 281 main event.

