The MMA Hour with Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker, Eugene Bareman, Brad Riddell and Carlos Ulberg all in studio

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I’ll look back the past weekend in combat sports.

1:15 p.m.: Eugene Bareman, the head trainer and founder of City Kickboxing, will preview his team’s big fights at UFC 281.

1:45 p.m.: Carlos Ulberg, who has a two-fight win streak, will discuss his upcoming fight at UFC 281 against Nicolae Negumereanu.

2:15 p.m.: Brad Riddell will reflect on his recent two-fight skid and his big prelim fight against Renato Moicano at UFC 281.

2:45 p.m.: Dan Hooker will discuss his big lightweight fight against Claudio Puelles to kick off the UFC 281 main card.

3:15 p.m.: UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will reflect on his sixth title defense against rival Alex Pereira in the UFC 281 main event.

