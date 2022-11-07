On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 64

Amanda Lemos had herself a night at the UFC APEX and delivered with the biggest performance of her career in the main event against Marina Rodriguez. As impressive as her victory was, did it put Lemos in a position where she is the new No. 1 contender at 115 pounds?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question from a matchmaking perspective following Lemos’ third-round TKO win over Rodriguez in the strawweight headliner. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Neil Magny following his third-round submission win over Daniel Rodriguez in the co-main event, along with fellow main card finishers Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, Tagir Ulanbekov, Grant Dawson, and more in the aftermath of the promotion’s go-home event heading into UFC 281.

