UFC 280 Thrill and Agony video: Charles Oliveira’s emotional backstage moment after Islam Makhachev loss

The UFC 280 edition of The Thrill and the Agony focuses on the top three fights on the pay-per-view card: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw, and Sean O’Malley vs. Petr Yan.

The footage takes us behind-the-scenes into the immediate aftermath of Makhachev’s second-round submission win over Oliveira, which came with former champion and longtime teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner. Makhachev celebrates with his team, has a run-in with Alexander Volkanovski, and more. We also get a behind-the-scenes look at an emotional post-fight moment in Oliveira’s locker room as well as Oliveira’s coach’s rallying speech in the aftermath of the loss.

In addition, the video gives a behind-the-scenes view into the aftermath of Sterling’s one-sided victory over Dillashaw, O’Malley’s controversial decision over Yan, and more.

UFC 280 took place Oct. 22 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and aired live on pay-per-view.

Check out the full video above.