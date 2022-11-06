Shane Burgos injured, out of PFL debut fight against Marlon Moraes

Fight fans will have to wait a bit longer to watch Shane Burgos inside a PFL MMA cage.

On Sunday, MMA Fighting confirmed an initial report from Ariel Helwani of an unspecificed injury forcing Burgos out of his promotional debut against Marlon Moraes on Nov. 25.

Burgos (15-3) had previously announced his intention to sign with PFL after fighting out his UFC contract and testing the waters of free agency.

“It was not an easy decision,” Burgos told Helwani on The MMA Hour. It was an offer I couldn’t turn it up. I’ve got two daughters, I’ve got to go back home, I’ve got to look at them in the face when it’s all said and done in this sport. With this deal I feel like that will secure that.

In terms of competition, “Hurricane” was last seen earning a majority decision over Charles Jourdain at UFC Long Island in July. Prior to this, Burgos snapped a two-fight losing skid with a hard fought victory over Billy Quarantillo at UFC 268 in November 2021. He ended his tenure in the UFC with a promotional record of 8-3 with four Fight of the Night honors.

His scheduled opponent Moraes (23-10-1), a former WSOF champion and UFC title challenger, was also expected to make his PFL debut after signing with the promotion in September. “Magic” has not tasted victory since his decision win over Jose Aldo in December 2019. Since then, fans have witnessed the Brazilian suffer four straight knockout losses to Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font, Merab Dvalishvili, and Song Yadong. There is currently no word on whether Moraes will receive a replacement opponent.