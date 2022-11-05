UFC Vegas 64 post-fight bonuses: 4 earn ‘Performance of the Night’ honors in finish-heavy night

Four fighters earned an additional $50,000 bonus at UFC Vegas 64 on a night heavy with finishes.

All but two of the 11 fights on Saturday’s card failed to go the distance, and so “Performance of the Night” bonuses nudged out a “Fight of the Night” bonus at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

Among those to take home the bonus, per the UFC:

Neil Magny, who set a record for most UFC welterweight wins with a submission of Daniel Rodriguez in the co-main event.

Mario Bautista for a pillar-to-post beating of Benito Lopez that came before a brutal triangle-armbar submission on the prelims.

Polyana Viana for a first-round knockout (announced as a TKO) of Jinh Hu Frey in what was her fourth first-round finish in the UFC.

Tamares Vidal, who got down in her cage walk and then stopped Ramona Pasqual cold with a flying knee in the prelim opener.

UFC Vegas 64 was headlined by a strawweight fight between Amanda Lemos and Marina Rodriguez and aired on ESPN+. In an upset, Lemos took home a third-round TKO with a flurry of punches but did not collect a disclosed bonus.