‘Lemos swings evil hammers’: Fighters react to Amanda Lemos’ stunning knockout of Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64

By Alexander K. Lee
Amanda Lemos made her own championship statement.

Facing Marina Rodriguez, the No. 5 strawweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Lemos scored an incredible standing knockout in the UFC Vegas 64 main event to cap off a five-finish main card. Lemos has now won seven of her past eight fights, while Rodriguez sees a four-fight winning streak snapped.

It was an incredible outcome for Lemos given that much of the talk ahead of Saturday’s event revolved around what her fellow Brazilian would have to do to earn a title shot. Lemos’ took Rodriguez’s spot by force and is now in the thick of the contender conversation.

Check out what the fighters had to say about Lemos’ big win, plus the rest of the main card including Neil Magny scoring UFC win No. 20 to break a tie with Georges St-Pierre for the most wins by a welterweight in UFC history.

Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez

Neil Magny def. Daniel Rodriguez

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Darrick Minner

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Nate Maness

Grant Dawson def. Mark Madsen

