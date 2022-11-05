‘Lemos swings evil hammers’: Fighters react to Amanda Lemos’ stunning knockout of Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64

Amanda Lemos made her own championship statement.

Facing Marina Rodriguez, the No. 5 strawweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Lemos scored an incredible standing knockout in the UFC Vegas 64 main event to cap off a five-finish main card. Lemos has now won seven of her past eight fights, while Rodriguez sees a four-fight winning streak snapped.

It was an incredible outcome for Lemos given that much of the talk ahead of Saturday’s event revolved around what her fellow Brazilian would have to do to earn a title shot. Lemos’ took Rodriguez’s spot by force and is now in the thick of the contender conversation.

Check out what the fighters had to say about Lemos’ big win, plus the rest of the main card including Neil Magny scoring UFC win No. 20 to break a tie with Georges St-Pierre for the most wins by a welterweight in UFC history.

Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez

Lemos swing anvil hammers in those fists! #UFCVegas64 HUGE WIN! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 6, 2022

Herzog is one of the best refs out there but that looked early, maybe I’m just spoiled cause he let mine vs Lemos ride. Hope I get that rematch one day but gotta handle Ducote first. #UFCVegas64 — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 6, 2022

Told u this girl is a savage. I love her style #UFCVegas64 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 6, 2022

Noooooooooo — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 6, 2022

Lemos got some serious power for a strawweight ! #UFCVegas64 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 6, 2022

Bruh. Why Lemos hit so damn hard #UFCVegas64 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) November 6, 2022

Neil Magny def. Daniel Rodriguez

That was fun — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) November 6, 2022

Comeback ! D rod had that one until that nasty choke #UFCVegas64 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 6, 2022

I don’t think drod is getting up — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 6, 2022

Congrats to record breaker @neil_magny170

Great submission! pic.twitter.com/zhOK8h2SFv — Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) November 6, 2022

What have you done https://t.co/38K9PX7pXD — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) November 6, 2022

I don’t think ANYONE could have escaped that guillotine #UFCVegas64 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 5, 2022

Way to snatch that neck Ulanbekov . #UFCVegas64 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) November 5, 2022

Some Fighters juts don’t learn cutting weight is not the answer. — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) November 5, 2022

Dawson out wrestled the 3x Olympic wrestler and bullied him for almost 3 rounds and took his undefeated title away — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 5, 2022

Grant Dawson did his damn thing #UFCVegas64 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) November 5, 2022

Grant Dawson def practiced that whole speech in the mirror — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 5, 2022

Dominant by Grant Dawson #UFCVegas64 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 5, 2022

Impressive W Dawson #UFCVegas64 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 5, 2022