‘Lemos swings evil hammers’: Fighters react to Amanda Lemos’ stunning knockout of Marina Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64

Amanda Lemos made her own championship statement.
Facing Marina Rodriguez, the No. 5 strawweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, Lemos scored an incredible standing knockout in the UFC Vegas 64 main event to cap off a five-finish main card. Lemos has now won seven of her past eight fights, while Rodriguez sees a four-fight winning streak snapped.
It was an incredible outcome for Lemos given that much of the talk ahead of Saturday’s event revolved around what her fellow Brazilian would have to do to earn a title shot. Lemos’ took Rodriguez’s spot by force and is now in the thick of the contender conversation.
Check out what the fighters had to say about Lemos’ big win, plus the rest of the main card including Neil Magny scoring UFC win No. 20 to break a tie with Georges St-Pierre for the most wins by a welterweight in UFC history.
Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez
Lemos swing anvil hammers in those fists! #UFCVegas64 HUGE WIN!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 6, 2022
Herzog is one of the best refs out there but that looked early, maybe I’m just spoiled cause he let mine vs Lemos ride. Hope I get that rematch one day but gotta handle Ducote first. #UFCVegas64— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 6, 2022
Told u this girl is a savage. I love her style #UFCVegas64— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 6, 2022
Noooooooooo— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 6, 2022
Lemos got some serious power for a strawweight ! #UFCVegas64— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 6, 2022
Bruh. Why Lemos hit so damn hard #UFCVegas64— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) November 6, 2022
Neil Magny def. Daniel Rodriguez
That was fun— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) November 6, 2022
Comeback ! D rod had that one until that nasty choke #UFCVegas64— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 6, 2022
Dannnggg #UFCVegas64— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 6, 2022
I don’t think drod is getting up— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 6, 2022
Congrats to record breaker @neil_magny170— Roy Nelson (@roynelsonmma) November 6, 2022
Great submission! pic.twitter.com/zhOK8h2SFv
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Darrick Minner
What have you done https://t.co/38K9PX7pXD— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) November 6, 2022
Tagir Ulanbekov def. Nate Maness
I don’t think ANYONE could have escaped that guillotine #UFCVegas64— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 5, 2022
Way to snatch that neck Ulanbekov . #UFCVegas64— Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) November 5, 2022
Some Fighters juts don’t learn cutting weight is not the answer.— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) November 5, 2022
Grant Dawson def. Mark Madsen
Congratulations Grant! https://t.co/QfEL57NR8A— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) November 5, 2022
Dawson out wrestled the 3x Olympic wrestler and bullied him for almost 3 rounds and took his undefeated title away— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) November 5, 2022
Grant Dawson did his damn thing #UFCVegas64— Vince Morales (@vandetta135) November 5, 2022
Grant Dawson def practiced that whole speech in the mirror— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 5, 2022
Dominant by Grant Dawson #UFCVegas64— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 5, 2022
Impressive W Dawson #UFCVegas64— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) November 5, 2022
Give that man a # next to his name!! #UFCVegas64— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) November 5, 2022
Impressive win https://t.co/NCmsaG637h— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) November 6, 2022
