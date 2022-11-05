UFC Vegas 64 video: Neil Magny snatches D’arce choke to finish Daniel Rodriguez, becomes all-time leader in welterweight wins

Neil Magny became the all-time leader in wins at welterweight in the UFC after he snatched a nasty D’arce choke to finish Daniel Rodriguez.

It was a back-and-forth fight through two rounds in the UFC Vegas 64 co-main event but Magny came out guns blazing in the third before taking Rodriguez to the ground and looking to apply his submission game. A scramble back to the feet left an opening for Magny to first grab a front headlock, which he then quickly transitioned into a fight ending D’arce choke submission.

The end came at 3:33 in the third round as Magny secures his 20th win at welterweight, which surpasses Georges St-Pierre for all-time record.

“It feels amazing,” Magny said about his record. “All the hard work is definitely paying off. I think I’m just getting started.

“Today is just a glimpse of what I’ve been working on. Gilbert Burns, let’s do it in Brazil.”

Prior to his call out, Magny actually had a strong start to the fight after he took Rodriguez to the ground early and dominated with a suffocating ground game.

The momentum shifted in dramatic fashion in the second round as Rodriguez started getting more aggressive as he walked Magny down while throwing hard punches in combinations. A few of the shots appeared to have Magny wobbled as he attempted to slow down Rodriguez’s advance by closing the distance and looking to work from the clinch.

Rodriguez stayed on the attack but Magny survived and that allowed him to reset and get the finish a few moments later.

The difference in the fight really came down to Magny’s grappling because he thoroughly dominated Rodriguez in those exchanges as he constantly looked to advance position to then set up submissions. Tha’s exactly how the finish came with Magny seeing the perfect opening for the D’arce choke that left Rodriguez no choice but to tap out.

Magny is now 3-1 in his past four fights and it appears he’s ready to take a step up in competition by calling out Burns for the upcoming UFC 283 card in Brazil in January.