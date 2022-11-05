 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 64 video: Mario Bautista runs through Benito Lopez, finishes with triangle-armbar

By Alexander K. Lee
Mario Bautista had no mercy for an opponent returning from a long layoff.

In a preliminary bantamweight bout at UFC Vegas 64, Bautista made short work of the returning Benito Lopez, battering him on the feet and finishing the fight with a triangle-armbar at 4:54 of the opening round.

Bautista looked the part of a heavy favorite as he dominated every aspect of the fight from the striking to the grappling. Despite the success he was having on the feet, Bautista decided to change levels and take Lopez down, where he worked to set up the triangle armbar that forced the tap.

This is Bautista’s third straight win following victories over Brian Kelleher and Jay Perrin. He improves to 5-2 in the UFC, with three of those wins coming by way of knockout or submission.

Lopez was competing for the first time since July 13, 2019, a span of 1,211 days. His UFC record falls to 2-2.

