Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez full fight video highlights

Watch full fight video highlights from the Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Ramirez fight on Saturday.

Bivol vs. Ramirez took place Nov. 5 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi and aired on DAZN. Bivol (20-0) defended his WBA light heavyweight title against former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto Ramirez (44-0).

Below are video highlights, courtesy of DAZN and Matchroom Boxing.

Zurdo Ramirez makes his way to the ring #BivolZurdo pic.twitter.com/Y5K5jyBCk6 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 5, 2022

Spicy end to the 1st round #BivolZurdo pic.twitter.com/F3qYaqRqE9 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 5, 2022

Both fighters go out swinging as this one comes to an end #BivolZurdo pic.twitter.com/EeJ5ucZibu — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) November 5, 2022

For a round-by-round account of the fight, check out this live blog by Bad Left Hook.