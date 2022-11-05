UFC Vegas 64 video: Polyana Viana shuts off Jinh Yu Frey with blistering knockout combo

Polyana Viana is racking up fast finishes.

The Brazilian strawweight scored her third first-round finish in her past four fights at UFC Vegas 64, needing just 47 seconds to turn Jinh Yu Frey’s lights out with a blistering combination.

Watch the incredible closing sequence above.

Viana’s finish is the fourth-fastest in UFC strawweight division history, according to Saturday’s broadcast.

Coming off of a decision loss to Tabatha Ricci in her most recent outing, Viana wasted no time taking the fight to Frey, showing off her aggressive striking style against the former Invicta FC atomweight champion. A knee from Viana got Frey’s attention before Viana unleashed a series of punches that left Frey flat on the canvas for a brief moment before she recovered her senses.

Viana improves her UFC record to 4-4, with her previous two wins both coming by way of first-round armbar submission against Mallory Martin and Emily Whitmire. Frey has lost two straight and falls to 2-4 inside the octagon.