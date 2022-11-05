Video: Jake Paul scores 2 ‘knockouts’ in cameo with brother Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel

Jake Paul didn’t score a knockout over Anderson Silva, but he managed to take out a pair of WWE superstars during his appearance in the ring on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The 25-year-old boxer ran into the ring to help his brother Logan Paul, who was competing in the main event against Roman Reigns in the card dubbed WWE Crown Jewel.

Once he got in the ring, Paul delivered a pair of “knockouts” to WWE tag team champions Jimmy and Jey Uso, who are part of the same faction with Reigns.

@jakepaul just did something that made me relive my childhood… WWE? No, never watched it until tonight, but for Jake to acknowledge It’s Everyday Bro made me so happy.

Ever since he started boxing I’ve been hoping he’d walk out to it, so glad he’s done a walkout to it! #JakePaul pic.twitter.com/LscrOTDQgm — Harley Connor (@Harley__Connor) November 5, 2022

It’s long been expected Paul would make some sort of appearance in his brother’s match after he flew to Saudi Arabia to show support. Before the event, he seized a photo opportunity with former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

As he ran to the ring, the WWE commentary team talked about Paul’s recent win over Silva as the YouTube celebrity turned combat sports star moved to 6-0 in his career with a unanimous decision victory over the UFC legend.

As for Logan, he inked a WWE deal in 2022 and made regular appearances with the promotion, includin his main event slot against Reigns, who is widely considered the current face of the WWE.

Considering Logan’s career with WWE, it seems more than possible that Jake will show up in future matches.