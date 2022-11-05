 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 64 video: Tamires Vidal stops Ramona Pascual with flying knee to body

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Vidal v Pascual Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Tamires Vidal may have taken her time for her first walk to the UFC octagon, but she didn’t take long to get her first promotional win — and earn a spot in the record books in the process.

Vidal faced Ramona Pascual in the first bout of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 64 event, and she truly soaked in her walkout. After a takedown attempt was unsuccessful, the bout played out on the feet, where Vidal landed a knee in the clinch before backing up and landing a jumping knee to the body that badly hurt Pascual. Referee Chris Tognoni jumped right in to stop it at the 3:06 mark of the opening round.

Check out the video of the finish below.

According to play-by-play commentator Brendan Fitzgerald, it was the third finish in women’s UFC history due to a knee to the body. Vidal has now won six straight bouts, and has stoppages in her three most recent outings.

With the loss, Pascual falls to 0-3 in the UFC.

