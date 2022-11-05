UFC Vegas 64 video: Tamires Vidal stops Ramona Pascual with flying knee to body

Tamires Vidal may have taken her time for her first walk to the UFC octagon, but she didn’t take long to get her first promotional win — and earn a spot in the record books in the process.

Vidal faced Ramona Pascual in the first bout of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 64 event, and she truly soaked in her walkout. After a takedown attempt was unsuccessful, the bout played out on the feet, where Vidal landed a knee in the clinch before backing up and landing a jumping knee to the body that badly hurt Pascual. Referee Chris Tognoni jumped right in to stop it at the 3:06 mark of the opening round.

Check out the video of the finish below.

Tamires Vidal finishes Ramona Pascual with a flying knee to the body #UFCVegas64



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/AMOUznCAu4 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) November 5, 2022

According to play-by-play commentator Brendan Fitzgerald, it was the third finish in women’s UFC history due to a knee to the body. Vidal has now won six straight bouts, and has stoppages in her three most recent outings.

With the loss, Pascual falls to 0-3 in the UFC.