Josh Parisian forced out of his fight with Chase Sherman at UFC Vegas 64 due to medical emergency

Josh Parisian has been forced out of his fight against Chase Sherman at UFC Vegas 64.

The veteran heavyweight gave notice via his Instagram account with his management team also confirming to MMA Fighting that he will be unable to compete on Saturday night.

“One of the worst days of my life,” Parisian wrote. “I unfortunately will not be fighting tonight. I woke up at 1:07 a.m. this morning with my heart beating out of my chest and soaked in sweat. I tried to relax over the next two hours but I [was] going in and out of chest pain, cold sweats, nausea and light headedness. I decided to go to the ER at around 3 a.m. and was there until 8:30 a.m. They were able to get rid of my nausea and chest pain but my palpitations had gotten worse.

“In over 50 fights, I’ve never pulled or been pulled from one. I am devastating for myself, everyone that helped me this camp, the UFC, the fans and my opponent. I’ll be seeing my cardiologist when I get home to see what is going on with my heart and go from there.”

The Ultimate Fighter and Contender Series veteran was looking to build on a knockout win over Alan Baudot in his most recent appearance in the UFC in June.

Overall, Parisian has gone 2-2 in the UFC since joining the roster but due to his medical emergency, he’ll have to wait until a later date to compete again.

With Parisian out of his fight with Sherman, the UFC Vegas 64 card will move forward with 11 total bouts. A new bout order has yet to be announced with Sherman vs. Parisian originally scheduled to take place on the main card, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.