Video: Mark Hunt ends combat sports career with upset knockout of Sonny Bill Williams

Mark Hunt has still got the power.

The 48-year-old UFC veteran pulled off a surprising upset of previously unbeaten Sonny Bill Williams on Saturday, knocking out the former New Zealand rugby star in the fourth round.

48-year-old Mark Hunt still knocking his opponents out



pic.twitter.com/yxBDS5knUW — Combat Sports UK (@CombatSportsUK) November 5, 2022

According to The Mirror, Hunt will definitely hang up the gloves after the win.

“I’m smiling not because of the win, but I’m smiling because this is the last time I walked into a ring of combat of any sorts. My first thought after was ‘s*** I want to do that again!’, but no [I won’t be back in the ring again],” Hunt said.

Hunt ends his career with a 13-14-1 with 1 no-contest in MMA, a 30-13 record in kickboxing, and a 1-2-1 record in boxing. Before Saturday’s fight with Williams, Hunt hadn’t competed in any combat sports event since a boxing loss almost two years ago.

Williams, who was 37 years old, entered the contest with a 9-0 record.