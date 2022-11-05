UFC Vegas 64 Results: Rodriguez vs. Lemos

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 64 results for the Rodriguez vs. Lemos event, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 64 Twitter updates.

In the main event, Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos will clash in a pivotal strawweight battle. Rodriguez has won four straight fights, while Lemos has won four of her past five fights.

Welterweights Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez will meet in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 64 results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness

Grant Dawson vs. Mark Madsen

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez

Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Liudvik Sholinian vs. Johnny Munoz

Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley

Tamires Vidal vs. Ramona Pascual