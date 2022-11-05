UFC Vegas 64 Results: Rodriguez vs. Lemos

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 64 results for the Rodriguez vs. Lemos event, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 64 Twitter updates.
In the main event, Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos will clash in a pivotal strawweight battle. Rodriguez has won four straight fights, while Lemos has won four of her past five fights.
Welterweights Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez will meet in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 64 results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos
Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young
Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez
Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Liudvik Sholinian vs. Johnny Munoz
Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley
