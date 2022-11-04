UFC Vegas 64 preview show: What does Marina Rodriguez need to do to finally get title shot?

Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos battle it out in a pivotal main event matchup in the UFC strawweight division this Saturday at the APEX. With the timing of the fight coming a week before the 115-pound title bout between Carla Esparza and Zhang Weili, is there anything Rodriguez can do that could get her a title opportunity of her own for her next appearance?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaun Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee to preview the headliner of UFC Vegas 64 between Rodriguez and Lemos, as well as the stakes involved for both competitors — most notably Rodriguez should she be victorious. Additionally, topics include the co-main event between Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez, other matchups on the card not getting enough shine on the road to UFC 281, and more.

Catch the UFC Vegas 64 preview show above. An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.