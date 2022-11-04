UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in results: Carlos Candelario, Benito Lopez miss by 2.5 pounds, 4 fighters miss weight

The scale tripped up several UFC Vegas 64 fighters.

Five fighters missed weight at Friday’s official weigh-ins for Saturday’s card, which takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, with Carlos Candelario and Benito Lopez both coming in 2.5 pounds over the limit for their respective bouts. Lightweight contender Grant Dawson missed weight by 1.5 pounds, while bantamweight Ramona Pascual and flyweight Shanna Young missed by one pound.

Young later successfully made weight on her second attempt, coming in at 126 pounds.

This is the second time in Dawson’s UFC career that he has missed weight after coming in 3.5 pounds over the limit as a featherweight for a fight with Darrick Minner in February 2020. He is stepping in to fight Mark Madsen on less than three weeks’ notice as a replacement for Drakkar Klose.

Lopez missed weight ahead of what will be his first fight since July 2019.

Candelario, Lopez, and Pascual’s bouts will proceed as catchweights per the UFC, with all three forfeiting 20 percent of their purse as penalty. Dawson’s bout will also proceed as a catchweight, but he has been penalized 30 percent of his purse.

Strawweight headliners Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos successfully made weight, as did co-main event welterweights Neil Magny and Daniel Rodriguez.

Making our main event official!



Amanda Lemos hits the scale at 114.5lbs for #UFCVegas64 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/qFLQQW3wXU — UFC (@ufc) November 4, 2022

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Marina Rodriguez (115.5) vs. Amanda Lemos (114.5)

Neil Magny (170.5) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170)

Chase Sherman (255.5) vs. Josh Parisian (265.5)

Tagir Ulanbekov (124.5) vs. Nate Maness (125.5)

Grant Dawson (157.5)* vs. Mark Madsen (155)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Darrick Minner (146) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (145.5)

Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Shanna Young (126)**

Mario Bautista (135.5) vs. Benito Lopez (138.5)***

Polyana Viana (115.5) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)

Liudvik Sholinian (135.5) vs. Johnny Munoz (135.5)

Carlos Candelario (128.5)**** vs. Jake Hadley (126)

Tamires Vidal (134) vs. Ramona Pascual (137)*****

*Dawson missed weight. His bout with Mark Madsen will proceed as a catchweight with Dawson forfeiting 30 percent of his purse as penalty.

**Young missed weight on first attempt by one pound. She successfully made weight at 126 pounds on her second attempt.

***Lopez missed weight. His bout with Mario Bautista will proceed as a catchweight with Lopez forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty.

****Candelario missed weight. His bout with Jake Hadley will proceed as a catchweight with Candelario forfeiting 20 percent of his purse as penalty.

*****Pascual missed weight. Her bout with Tamires Vidal will proceed as a catchweight with Pascual forfeiting 20 percent of her purse as penalty.