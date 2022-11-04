Heck of a Morning: Impact of Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler on lightweight division

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will finally settle their score at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden. With a new lightweight champion in Islam Makhachev, what kind of impact will this fight have on the division?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the stakes in that highly anticipated matchup in New York, along with the back-and-forth between Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski in setting up their potential champ vs. champ matchup. Additionally, listener questions include the Bellator vs. RIZIN event on Dec. 31, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 64 main event between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos, other standout fights on the card, and much more.

