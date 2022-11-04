 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heck of a Morning: Impact of Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler on lightweight division

By Mike Heck
UFC 269: Oliveira v Poirier Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will finally settle their score at UFC 281 on Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden. With a new lightweight champion in Islam Makhachev, what kind of impact will this fight have on the division?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the stakes in that highly anticipated matchup in New York, along with the back-and-forth between Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski in setting up their potential champ vs. champ matchup. Additionally, listener questions include the Bellator vs. RIZIN event on Dec. 31, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 64 main event between Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos, other standout fights on the card, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

