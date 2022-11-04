Islam Makhachev takes jab at Alexander Volkanovski amid bout negotiation: ‘Enjoy your P4P first spot for now’

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev are on a collision course. and they’re already butting heads along the way.

On Thursday, Volkanovski directed a tweet at the UFC lightweight champion, questioning if Makhachev is “a man of your word” as he waits for their proposed UFC 284 clash to become official. The two pound-for-pound greats — Volkanovski currently sits at No. 1 on MMA Fighting’s version of that list — met in the cage following Makhachev’s impressive win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 this past October and all signs point to them having a megafight at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, next February.

Makhachev responded to Volkanovski, letting him know that as soon as contracts are sent out he’s signing on the dotted line.

“The second I receive the paper, I will sign it, don’t worry,” Makhachev tweeted. “Enjoy your P4P first spot for now.”

In a subsequent tweet, Makhachev poked fun at the size disparity between himself and the UFC featherweight champion.

“Just make sure your people convince UFC that you can compete with me,” Makhachev wrote. “From what I heard, they think you too small.”

Volkanovski didn’t respond to the height crack, but did sound satisfied with Makhachev’s verbal agreement.

Good man — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) November 4, 2022

“Good man,” Volkanovski wrote.

A bout between Volkanovski and Makhachev would unquestionably be one of the highest quality MMA matchups ever put together, with Volkanovski owning a 12-0 UFC record and Makhachev looking unstoppable in the midst of an 11-fight win streak.