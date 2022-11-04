UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 64 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have video of the proceeding courtesy of MMA Underground.

The UFC Vegas 64 weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. ET, and the video can be seen above.

In the main event, strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos can weigh no more than 116 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title strawweight fight.

Check out UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos

Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness

Grant Dawson vs. Mark Madsen

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke

Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young

Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez

Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Liudvik Sholinian vs. Johnny Munoz

Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley

Tamires Vidal vs. Ramona Pascual