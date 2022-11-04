UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 64 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday, and MMA Fighting will have video of the proceeding courtesy of MMA Underground.
The UFC Vegas 64 weigh-ins will begin at 12 p.m. ET, and the video can be seen above.
In the main event, strawweights Marina Rodriguez and Amanda Lemos can weigh no more than 116 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title strawweight fight.
Check out UFC Vegas 64 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos
Neil Magny vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Chase Sherman vs. Josh Parisian
Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Nate Maness
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)
Darrick Minner vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young
Mario Bautista vs. Benito Lopez
Polyana Viana vs. Jinh Yu Frey
Liudvik Sholinian vs. Johnny Munoz
Carlos Candelario vs. Jake Hadley
