No Bets Barred: Can Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson turn it around against Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando?

After taking a week off for Thanksgiving, the UFC is back with a vengeance with UFC Orlando, headlined by a welterweight scrap between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland, and the No Bets Barred boys are back to cover all the betting action.

First, co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew recap the 2022 PFL Championships where Conner nearly went a perfect 15-0, before diving into the 15-fight UFC Orlando card. Conner and Jed end up at odds on a number of plays, but they’re in unison where it counts, with the return of flyweight unders and the people’s heavyweight champion of the world, Tai Tuivasa. Plus, Jed cooks up a disgusting little two-team parlay that pays out a whopping +1356.

