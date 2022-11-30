Cameron Saaiman to fight replacement opponent Steven Koslow at UFC 282

Cameron Saaiman’s UFC debut is back on track.

The recent Dana White’s Contender Series signing needed a new opponent for UFC 282 following the recent withdrawal of opponent Ronnie Lawrence, and octagon newcomer Steven Koslow has answered the call for the bantamweight contest, MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup. MMA Junkie was first to report the change.

Saaiman, 21, is undefeated in six pro bouts to begin his career. The South African prospect earned a Contender Series contract this past August with a third-round knockout of Josh Wang-Kim. Previously, he had competed for his home country’s Extreme Fighting Championship Worldwide promotion.

Koslow also brings a 6-0 pro record into his debut. The 25-year-old most recently competed this past July, where he defeated James Dunn by rear-naked choke in Round 1. Koslow is a product of Florida’s Combat Night promotion.

UFC 282 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 10. The main event features former UFC champion Jan Blachowicz fighting Magomed Ankalaev for a vacant light heavyweight title.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.