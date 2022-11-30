The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Kayla Harrison, Glover Teixeira, and Olivier Aubin-Mercier

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: - I answer your questions to kick off the show with On the Nose.

1:45 p.m.: Kayla Harrison stops by to reflect on her first career loss at the PFL World Championships and what’s next.

2:15 p.m. ET: Olivier Aubin-Mercier will discuss his PFL lightweight championship and more.

2:35 p.m.: - GC will make his picks for UFC Orlando, and the parlay pals make their selection.

3 p.m.: Glover Teixeira will explain his side of what happened at UFC 282 and what’s next.

3:25 p.m.: Chael Sonnen talks about the wild world of combat sports.

