Video: Brutal slam knockout brings David Mambo big highlight at EFC 99

Wild slam KO by David Mambo earlier at EFC 99. Head seemed to bounce right off the canvas into his own knee. #EFC99 pic.twitter.com/hWzVVV8Eqe

EFC 99 got a jolt when David Mambo slammed his way to a knockout on the prelims of Thursday’s event in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mambo evoked Quinton Jackson’s classic slam of Ricardo Arona by countering a triangle attempt from Katiso Matime by slamming him to the canvas. A few hammerfists were academic as Matime had already been knocked out.

Check out a video of the stoppage above.

‘THE HUNTER’ has arrived in EFC.



Debuts don’t get much better than that as David Mambo picks up with win with a HUGE slam!#EFC99 pic.twitter.com/HCwLfL1bpW — EFC Worldwide (@EFCworldwide) November 3, 2022

Mambo moves to 1-0 with the highlight-reel finish in his professional debut after going 7-1-1 as an amateur, while Matime dropped to 0-3 as a pro after a 6-19 amateur ledger.

EFC 99 took place Thursday at EFC Performance Institute and aired via the promotion’s online pay-per-view.