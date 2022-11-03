Video: Brutal slam knockout brings David Mambo big highlight at EFC 99

EFC 99 got a jolt when David Mambo slammed his way to a knockout on the prelims of Thursday’s event in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Mambo evoked Quinton Jackson’s classic slam of Ricardo Arona by countering a triangle attempt from Katiso Matime by slamming him to the canvas. A few hammerfists were academic as Matime had already been knocked out.
Check out a video of the stoppage above.
‘THE HUNTER’ has arrived in EFC.— EFC Worldwide (@EFCworldwide) November 3, 2022
Debuts don’t get much better than that as David Mambo picks up with win with a HUGE slam!#EFC99 pic.twitter.com/HCwLfL1bpW
Mambo moves to 1-0 with the highlight-reel finish in his professional debut after going 7-1-1 as an amateur, while Matime dropped to 0-3 as a pro after a 6-19 amateur ledger.
EFC 99 took place Thursday at EFC Performance Institute and aired via the promotion’s online pay-per-view.
