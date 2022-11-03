 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Brutal slam knockout brings David Mambo big highlight at EFC 99

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

EFC 99 got a jolt when David Mambo slammed his way to a knockout on the prelims of Thursday’s event in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Mambo evoked Quinton Jackson’s classic slam of Ricardo Arona by countering a triangle attempt from Katiso Matime by slamming him to the canvas. A few hammerfists were academic as Matime had already been knocked out.

Check out a video of the stoppage above.

Mambo moves to 1-0 with the highlight-reel finish in his professional debut after going 7-1-1 as an amateur, while Matime dropped to 0-3 as a pro after a 6-19 amateur ledger.

EFC 99 took place Thursday at EFC Performance Institute and aired via the promotion’s online pay-per-view.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting