Heck of a Morning: What’s next for Israel Adesanya if he defeats Alex Pereira at UFC 281?

Israel Adesanya will look to add longtime rival Alex Pereira’s name to his championship resumé at next weekend’s UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden. If “The Last Stylebender” is victorious against Pereira, what would be next for him considering he’s beat most of the top guys in the division — some twice.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on what could be next for Adesanya with a successful title defense in New York, and if he would consider moving to 205 quicker than most would’ve anticipated. Additionally, listener questions include the UFC lightweight division, most intriguing UFC 281 preliminary fight, Arnold Allen wanting an interim title shot following his win over Calvin Kattar and why a fight between Allen and Max Holloway is a bad idea, Henry Cejudo, and more.

