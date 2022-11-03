Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze added to UFC 283

A lightweight matchup between Thiago Moises and Guram Kutateladze is on for the upcoming UFC pay-per-view card in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the news told MMA Fighting following a report from Carlos Antunes.

UFC 283 will air on pay-per-view and feature a flyweight title unification bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno in the main event.

Moises (16-6) will return to action seven months after tapping Christos Giagos with a standing rear-naked choke in just over three minutes, rebounding from back-to-back stoppage defeats to future 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev and Joel Alvarez.

The former RFA champion is 5-4 in the UFC, a run that includes wins over the likes of Michael Johnson, Bobby Green and Alexander Hernandez.

Kutateladze (12-3), a training partner of welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev in Sweden, dropped a split decision to Damir Ismagulov in his most recent octagon appearance this past June, snapping a nine-fight winning streak that included a 2020 split decision over Mateusz Gamrot in his UFC debut.

Check the current UFC 283 lineup below.

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Gregory Rodrigues vs. Brad Tavares

Jailton Almeida vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Mounir Lazzez vs. Gabriel Bonfim

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Potieria

Thiago Moises vs. Guram Kutateladze

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim

Zarah Fairn vs. Josiane Nunes

Damon Martin contributed to this report