Alex Pereira sims UFC 281 clash with Israel Adesanya — which ends in violent Pereira KO win: ‘Even the video game knows’

Alex Pereira opened up a simulated version of what his upcoming middleweight title fight with longtime foe Israel Adesanya might look like next Saturday, and if the simulation plays out in real life, Pereira will be 3-0 against Adesanya, and will be the new middleweight champ.

Pereira will challenge Adesanya for the 185-pound strap in the main event of UFC 281, which takes place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the video game simulation, Pereira is doing damage with his kicks, hurting Adesanya multiple times before eventually landing a front kick to the chin of Adesnaya that knocked the champion out.

Check out the video below.

“Even the video game knows,” Pereira stated.

Adesanya and Pereira have met twice in kickboxing bouts prior to both competitors signing with the UFC. Both fights were ultra competitive — with Pereira winning the two contests — including Pereira’s knockout win in the rematch at Glory of Heroes 15 in March 2017.

Pereira entered the UFC with an MMA record of 3-1, and has won all three of his octagon appearances, including a vicious knockout of Sean Strickland in his most recent appearance at UFC 276 in July, earning him a chance to fight Adesanya for a third time — who was also victorious in the main event of that card with a one-sided decision over Jared Cannonier.