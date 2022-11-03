Between the Links: Interest in Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, what’s next for Arnold Allen, UFC 281 lineup

Jake Paul defeated Anderson Silva on Saturday to remain undefeated in the boxing ring, and proved a lot of doubters wrong in the process. Heading into the bout, a lot of people felt like a massive fight would be Paul vs. Nate Diaz, but coming out of it, is the interest level in that fight as high as it was?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will discuss Paul’s win over the former UFC middleweight champion, if a fight with Diaz is still interesting, and where Paul should go from here. Additionally, topics include the state of the UFC featherweight division following Arnold Allen’s injury TKO win over Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 63, and if Allen has earned himself an interim title shot, along with this Saturday’s UFC Vegas 64 event headlined by Marina Rodriguez vs. Amanda Lemos, reaction to the full UFC 281 lineup — which takes place next weekend at Madison Square Garden — and more.

Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Damon Martin.

Watch the show live at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT in the video above.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version, which can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you get your pods.