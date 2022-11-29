Conor McGregor challenges Artem Lobov to a fight after revealing second lawsuit for defamation

Conor McGregor is looking to settle his beef with Artem Lobov in the cage rather than the courtroom.

On Tuesday, McGregor revealed on social media that he’s apparently facing a second lawsuit from his former friend and teammate for defamation of character. Lobov initially filed a lawsuit earlier this week seeking millions in restitution after he claims he was instrumental in helping McGregor launch his popular Proper 12 whiskey brand.

McGregor and his partners sold a majority stake in Proper 12 to Proximo Spirits — the same company that owns Jose Cuervo tequila — for $600 million in 2021. Lobov is seeking 5% of the proceeds after he claimed there was an agreement in place that wasn’t honored once the sale was finalized.

Now McGregor is alleging a second lawsuit has been filed against him.

“Artem is trying to sue me and my father for defamation now as well,” McGregor wrote on Twitter. “Oh lord, god bless. Artem you look like an uncooked sausage of a thing. Jump on the pan for minute pal you look rough mate. God bless ya pal.”

Lobov and his attorneys did not immediately return messages from MMA Fighting regarding the alleged defamation lawsuit.

Following McGregor’s initial message regarding the secondary lawsuit, he then posted an audio message aimed directly at Lobov while challenging him to a fight to settle their differences.

“This is a call out to Artem, the fanny, fairy pad, Lobov,” McGregor said. “I’m challenging you to a fight tonight 10:30 p.m. I’ll meet you down at SBG Concorde and we’ll fight for the whole lot. Going through having lawyers message me about defamation and all this suing and all.

“You’re a little blouse, mate. I’ll see you SBG Concord tonight at 10:30 p.m. and I’ll fight you for the whole lot. Answer this f****** call out, you little blouse.”

Prior to the lawsuit, McGregor and Lobov had been considered close friends for many years while training together under head coach John Kavanagh with both fighters living in Ireland.

Lobov was typically involved in all of McGregor’s training camps and often flanked the former two-division UFC champion during fight weeks across the globe.

The Russian-born fighter, who retired from competition in July 2021, was also embroiled in the heated rivalry between McGregor and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a video posted prior to UFC 223, Nurmagomedov and members of his team surrounded Lobov during a heated confrontation in the host hotel for the event.

That led to McGregor coming to New York and seeking revenge as he attacked a bus where Nurmagomedov was a passenger, which ultimately led to his arrest.

Now it appears all ties between McGregor and Lobov have been severed as their battle moves to the Irish courts.