UFC 282 poster released with new main event between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev

Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev have the chance to end 2022 as the UFC light heavyweight champion, although it wasn’t supposed to be that way.

After Jiri Prochazka relinquished the title due to an injury — which forced him out of the UFC 282 main event with Glover Teixeira, Blachowicz and Ankalaev will meet for the vacant championship in the new headliner of the UFC’s final pay-per-view event of the year, which takes place Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Check out the new poster for the event below.

The undisputed LHW championship is on the line Your #UFC282 poster has arrived!



Dec 10 | @TMobileArena

After losing the title to Teixeira at UFC 267 in October 2021, Blachowicz earned a victory in his lone 2022 appearance — a third-round injury TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic in the main event of May’s UFC Vegas 54 event. Blachowicz was already set to face Ankalaev in the co-main event of UFC 282 in a perceived No. 1 contender bout before getting elevated to the main event.

Ankalaev has won nine straight inside the octagon en route to his first UFC title shot, which includes wins over Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith in 2022.

Check out the full UFC 282 card below.

Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV)

Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev - vacant light heavyweight title fight

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon

Robbie Lawler vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Darren Till

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus

Jay Perrin vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley

Early Prelims (5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass)

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Antonio Trocoli

T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel Da Silva

Cameron Saaiman vs. TBD