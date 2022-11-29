Heck of a Morning: Is Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Anakalev vacant title fight the right call for UFC 282?

With Jiri Prochazka making the decision to vacate the light heavyweight title after suffering an injury that knocked him out of the UFC 282 event with Glover Teixeira, did the UFC make the right call going with Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant championship?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to the UFC 282 shakeup, the new main event for the card, and Teixeira being the odd man out after asking for a second bout with Blachowicz and getting denied. Additionally, listener questions include whether or not the UFC 282 card is worth a $75 purchase with all of the movement, Larissa Pacheco defeating Kayla Harrison at the PFL World Championship card this past Friday, Alex Pereira vs. Khamzat Chimaev, the momentum the PFL has following their first pay-per-view event, Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones, what could be next for Jorge Masvidal with Gilbert Burns fighting Neil Magny at UFC 283, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

