Fighter vs. Writer: Matt Brown reacts to Conor McGregor’s status with USADA; ‘Wonderboy’ talks Kevin Holland

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Matt Brown and Damon Martin react to the latest news in MMA including Conor McGregor’s outburst aimed at Anthony Smith over his current status with USADA.

As of now, McGregor has been completely removed from the UFC’s anti-doping program, which means he’ll need to undergo six months of testing before he’s allowed to return again. That earned him some criticism from Smith but in response McGregor lashed out at the one-time UFC title challenger.

But did Smith get it right where McGregor is concerned or is the Irish superstar actually doing anything wrong by dropping out of the testing pool while he’s not fighting?

Brown will give his take after he personally dropped out of the USADA testing pool himself a few years ago before making his return to action.

Also on the show, we’ll discuss Kayla Harrison’s shocking loss to Larissa Pacheco and where she goes from here with two fights remaining on her current contract with the PFL.

Did Harrison’s value plummet with that loss or does she remain a top target for free agency once she able to test the market again?

Plus, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson joins the show to preview his upcoming fight against Kevin Holland and his desire to remind the world that he’s still one of the best welterweights in the sport despite losing his last two fights.

Also don’t miss Brown telling a story about his interaction with “Wonderboy” when they road in an ambulance together after their fight in 2012.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer!

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher