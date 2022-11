PFL World Championships 2022 medical suspensions: Kayla Harrison gets minimum, 11 need clearance

Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison each received the minimum seven-day medical suspension after a five-round title fight in the main event of the PFL World Championship 2022.

But 10 fighters from the card need a doctor’s clearance after the event this past Friday at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, according to medical suspensions released by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Pacheco brought her fight score with Harrison to 1-2 with a unanimous decision in the $1 million tournament bout. She closed as a +600 underdog in betting lines.

Co-headliner Bubba Jenkins was stopped by Brendan Loughnane in the finals of the featherweight tournament and received a 45-day suspension. Jenkins also needs neurological clearance to remove an indefinite suspension.

Here is the full list of medical suspensions from the event. Details on the nature of the suspensions were not available due to medical privacy laws. Fighters must serve their mandatory suspensions but may be cleared by a doctor for indefinite terms.

Larissa Pacheco: seven-day mandatory rest.

Kayla Harrison: seven-day mandatory rest.

Brendan Loughnane: seven-day mandatory rest.

Bubba Jenkins: suspended mandatory 45 days, suspended indefinitely pending neurology clearance.

Ante Delija: seven-day mandatory rest.

Matheus Scheffel: suspended mandatory 45 days, suspended indefinitely pending neurology clearance.

Aspen Ladd: seven-day mandatory rest.

Julia Budd: seven-day mandatory rest.

Olivier Aubin-Mercier: seven-day mandatory rest.

Stevie Ray: suspended mandatory 90 days, suspended indefinitely pending neurology clearance.

Sadibou Sy: suspended mandatory 30 days, suspended indefinitely pending primary care provider clearance.

Dilano Taylor: suspended mandatory 30 days, suspended indefinitely orthopedic clearance.

Rob Wilkinson: seven-day mandatory rest.

Omari Akhmedov: suspended mandatory 90 days, suspended indefinitely pending neurology and primary care provider clearance.

Sheymon Moraes: 14-day mandatory rest.

Marlon Moraes: suspended mandatory 30 days, suspended indefinitely pending primary care provider clearance.

Natan Schulte: seven-day mandatory rest.

Jeremy Stephens: suspended mandatory 30 days, suspended indefinitely pending primary care provider clearance.

Magomed Magomedkerimov: seven-day mandatory rest.

Gleison Tibau: suspended mandatory 30 days, suspended indefinitely pending primary care provider clearance.

Dakota Ditcheva: seven-day mandatory rest.

Katherine Corogenes: suspended mandatory 90 days, suspended indefinitely pending neurology clearance.

Biaggio Ali Walsh: seven-day mandatory rest.

Tom Graesser: suspended mandatory 60 days, suspended indefinitely pending primary care provider clearance.