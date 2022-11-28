Conor McGregor responds to Artem Lobov’s Proper 12 suit, snaps back at Cris Cyborg

Artem Lobov is officially on Conor McGregor’s hit list after filing suit against the former two-division UFC champ.

On Twitter, McGregor poked fun at his longtime teammate with a short song – it’s only lyrics are “Artem is a rat...nah nah nah nah, hey.”

Some of McGregor’s colleagues were impressed by the effort. UFC lightweight veteran Dan Hooker admitted it was a catchy tune.

Had this stuck in my head all night. https://t.co/WeYKcA6sNx — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 27, 2022

Others, however, were not as wowed. Former UFC featherweight champion and current Bellator titleholder Cris Cyborg dubbed the tune “pathetic,” drawing a swift comeback from “The Notorious” captured by Twitter user @GeloInPain.

““You are an abomination,” McGregor wrote. “Shut your pie hole.”

mfs done stole my screenshot https://t.co/PvS1L4KOoN pic.twitter.com/ADbURCqPuR — Gelo In Pain (@GeloInPain) November 27, 2022

McGregor’s response to Lobov arrived the same day he raised further questions about his status with the UFC’s anti-doping partner, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. The Irish star lashed out at Anthony Smith for insinuating he left the USADA drug testing pool to use performance-enhancers for recovery, calling the UFC light heavyweight vet a “loser.” Amid his rant, he also appeared to acknowledge the truth of Smith’s critique, writing that his treatment plan for a broken leg was “approved” by USADA.

As McGregor’s actions are debated in the court of public opinion, his battle with Lobov in a courtroom is pending. The former UFC featherweight and bare-knuckle brawler claims he played a major part in helping McGregor’s popular whiskey, Proper 12, come to fruition and wants a 5 percent cut of the $600 million McGregor got when he sold the brand to Proximo Spirits.

McGregor remains on the mend from the broken leg he suffered in a trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He recently completed filming on an Amazon remake of the cult hit “Road House,” for which he bulked up considerably, spurring questions about his drug testing status.