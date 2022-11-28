Jiri Prochazka vows to prove he is ‘rightful champion’ upon return from injury

Jiri Prochazka accepts that he no longer holds the UFC light heavyweight title. For now.

On Sunday, the former champion, who announced last week that he vacated his belt due to injury, put out a series of tweets commenting further on his situation and vowing that he will not only be the No. 1 fighter at 205 pounds again, but the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

Grateful.

There are no obstacles, just an opportunity to see the same path from a different angle and be Stronger and more human.

Once you accept the path of the Warrior or simply be absolutely honest to yourself, then you know deep inside what is false and what is true, where — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

your Path is. Title? I became the UFC Champion 5 months ago and the current situation does not change my inner feeling of being a Champion, that is the Feeling and the Reason why I started MMA. To Be the Champion of the Best and to be the best of the best. ///\\\ — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

This is my Infinite Motivation and Spirit-Consciousness and Will to ACT. I can't move it even if I force it, It's like Gravity, a law of physics.

So if someone wins the LHW UFC title and proves they are the best NOW while I rest, I will be honored to see that performance and then — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

get ready to show who is the Rightful Champion of this division and MUCH more 1P4P.

I Thank my fans for their support and trust.

This is the Beginning, of something Greater.

I love you. ///\\\#Bushido #Kaisen#Strongest#Unstoppable

1P4P — Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) November 27, 2022

“I became the UFC Champion five months ago and the current situation does not change my inner feeling of being a champion, that is the feeling and the reason why I started MMA. To be the champion of the best and to be the best of the best.

“This is my infinite motivation and spirit-consciousness and will to act. I can’t move it even if I force it, it’s like gravity, a law of physics. So if someone wins the LHW UFC title and proves they are the best now while I rest, I will be honored to see that performance and then get ready to show who is the rightful champion of this division and much more ‘1P4P.’”

Prochazka defeated Glover Teixeira via fifth-round submission in one of the year’s most entertaining fights at UFC 275 this past June. It was his third straight win since joining the UFC and his 13th consecutive victory overall. He entered November as the No. 1 light heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings and No. 10 in the Pound-for-Pound Rankings.

In a previous statement, Prochazka announced that he had decided to voluntarily relinquish the UFC light heavyweight title to undergo surgery to address a shoulder injury that will keep him sidelined for at least six months. He was scheduled to defend the title in a rematch against Teixeira in the main event of UFC 282 on Dec. 10, but former champion Jan Blachowicz now fights Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant title in the new headliner.

See Prochazka’s unedited comments below.