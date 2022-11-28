The MMA Hour with Tyson Fury - Alex Pereira, Larissa Pacheco and Brendan Loughnane all in studio - and Jan Blachowicz

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: Recapping the weekend with the 2022 PFL Championships, news and picks.

2 p.m.: Heavyweight boxing champ Tyson Fury will talk about his Dec. 3 fight with Derek Chisora.

2:30 p.m.: UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira joins us in studio to talk about his win over Israel Adesanya and what’s next.

3:15 p.m.: Former UFC light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz talks about his short-notice title shot against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282.

3:45 p.m.: 2022 PFL lightweight champ Larissa Pacheco joins us in studio to talk about her upset of Kayla Harrison.

4:15 p.m.: 2022 PFL featherweight champ Brendan Loughnane joins us in studio to talk about his win over Bubba Jenkins.

