UFC 281 Thrill and Agony video: ‘You don’t like me and I don’t like you, but respect’

The UFC 281 edition of The Thrill and the Agony focuses on the two title fights — Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira and Carla Esparza vs. Zhang Weili — as well as the epic battle in the lightweight division between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

The aftermath of Poirier’s third-round submission victory over Chandler is documented with Poirier confronting the former Bellator champ accusing Chandler of putting his fingers in Poirier’s mouth. “The Diamond” also declared that the octagon was “my house,” gave his respect to Chandler, and had some choice words for referee Dan Miragliotta.

Additionally, Zhang reacts to her dominant submission win over Esparza to regain the UFC strawweight championship, while Esparza gives her thoughts on losing her title.

In the main event, Pereira stunned Adesanya with a fifth-round standing TKO, and his corner went crazy in celebration. Following the main event middleweight championship bout, Adesanya and Pereira showed respect — while also proclaiming their dislike for one another — and vowed to see each other again.

UFC 281 took place Nov. 12 at Madison Square Garden in the promotion’s return to New York City.

