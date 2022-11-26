Reaction: Larissa Pacheco delivers shocking upset of Kayla Harrison in PFL World Championship main event

Larissa Pacheco became a millionaire on Friday night, and got to get some revenge on top of it in one of the sport’s biggest upsets.

On Friday night, Pacheco shocked Kayla Harrison by picking up a unanimous decision victory in the main event of the PFL World Championship. The promotion’s first pay-per-view event took place at the Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Jed Meshew react to the massive upset championship win for Pacheco, discuss where Harrison goes following her first professional loss, the chances the PFL runs the matchup back for a fourth time — possibly on their next pay-per-view fight card — how Dana White and Scott Coker may react to the result, other championship winners, including Brendan Loughnane and Olivier Aubin-Mercier, Marlon Moraes getting stopped for the fifth consecutive time, and more.

Watch the reaction video above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.