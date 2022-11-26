‘What a huge upset’: Fighters react to Larissa Pacheco handing Kayla Harrison stunning loss at PFL World Championship

Friday night will be a night Larissa Pacheco won’t forget anytime soon.
In the main event of the PFL World Championship fight card, Pacheco pulled off one of the biggest upsets in quite some time as she earned a unanimous decision against the previously undefeated Kayla Harrison to win the women’s lightweight season title, along with the $1 million grand prize.
The fight was back-and-forth throughout the five round battle, but in the end, Pacheco was able to exact some revenge after dropping two bouts to Harrison in 2019.
Here’s what fighters had to say bout Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco and the PFL World Championship 2022 main card on Friday at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco
Super smooth takedown transitions for Kayla. https://t.co/GiX5Bowoq9— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
We got ourselves a fight!!! #PFLWorldChampionship #PFLFinals— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 26, 2022
Damn Pacheco came to fight. She wins R2 and showed some great TD defense.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
This is some high level mma right here ! Kayla vs Pacheco #pfl— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 26, 2022
Man this fight is so competitive! Larissa has really improved! But @KaylaH can end this by being smart! And moving her head! Let’s go Kayla @PFLMMA— Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 26, 2022
Wow. I thought that was it for Kayla. #PFLWorldChampionship— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 26, 2022
That’s a weird Round to score. Kayla on type the entire round but Larissa had a near submission and landed harder shots for sure.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
What a fight!!!! Crazy transitions. #PFLWorldChampionship— Taylor Guardado (@taylorgordito) November 26, 2022
What are you guys scoring this fight right now?— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 26, 2022
I’m so hyped for this fight right now ! #PFLWorldChampionship— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) November 26, 2022
Great 3rd rd for Kayla!!!!— Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) November 26, 2022
Kayla Harrison is in a dog fight ! Maybe 2-2 . Good test here— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 26, 2022
Damn this fight is freaking awesome! Most likely score is 38-38 right now. I could see 3-1 for Pacheco also. These ladies are freaking battling.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
2-2 let’s go Kayla— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 26, 2022
Wow. Both of them are super impressive. I don’t remember pancheco being this good though ! Big improvements ?— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 26, 2022
Kayla would beat Henry Cejudos !!! #PFLWorldChampionship #PFL2022— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 26, 2022
Pacheco 48-47 what a huge upset!!! Her hammerfists off her back were so hard. I’d be shocked to see a decision go Harrison’s way. @PFLMMA— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
Hoping Kayla got the nod! #PFLWorldChampionship #PFL2022— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 26, 2022
What a freaking fight, these girls scrapped. https://t.co/sJ8bwR7zOt— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
Mann so close…— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 26, 2022
Wow! Well earned! Great fight! #PFLWorldChampionship— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 26, 2022
What do you suppose the reasoning for pretending this is a hard decision is? There is nothing even slightly hard about who won this fight.— Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 26, 2022
Panchecos wrestling defense was impressive.— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) November 26, 2022
Next season is gonna be fire— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 26, 2022
Wow what a fight! Congrats to both ladies especially the new champion Larissa Pacheco! 5 rounds on this pace wow respect ✊ #PFLWorldChampionship— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) November 26, 2022
Brendan Loughnane def. Bubba Jenkins
Bubba J 10-9 first round. Bubba landed some really big punches. Those low kicks are gonna take their toll if he doesn’t find an answer.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
Loughnane with a great R2 and those low kicks are starting to be a problem.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
Bubba gotta go get a TD and do some damage https://t.co/8dYJmoCvyn— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
Damn this fight is fun, Bubba really starting to slow down. The effects of the low leg kicks are showing for sure.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
Loughnane starting to run away with this in a good old fashion cafeteria showdown! #PFLWorldChampionships #PFL2022— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 26, 2022
Bad man Jenk got heart boi!#PFLWorldChampionships— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 26, 2022
My guy @kennyflorian is spot on with everything tonight at #PFL— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 26, 2022
Man what an impressive performance by Loughnane. Great wrestling D and high level striking! @PFLMMA https://t.co/CB6zDNMd1k— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
My G @BrendanMMA secured the bag what a performance!!— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 26, 2022
Now that was a great fight. Great heart in both men. #PFLWorldChampionships— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) November 26, 2022
He did take a really hard knee as he got to his feet. https://t.co/HjumekW9Ib— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
Yeah @BrendanMMA!!!! CONGRATS CHAMP!!! pic.twitter.com/DIoVcE501B— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) November 26, 2022
Congrats Brendan #PFLWorldChampionship— Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) November 26, 2022
Man I think that was to early @PFLMMA @BubbaJenkinsMMA he was getting up, taking shots but moving it’s a championship fight….. Just saying if it was a finish let it come ♂️ #damn #PFLWorldChampionship #PFL2022— Maurice Greene (@TheCrochetBoss) November 26, 2022
Congrats brother @BrendanMMA https://t.co/c6G10xUFDj— Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 26, 2022
Ante Delija def. Matheus Scheffel
Damn, Delija hits like a truck! https://t.co/3bMMEm0qYr— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
It’s a Good feeling seeing mma fighters get a million dollar Check— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) November 26, 2022
Aspen Ladd def. Julia Budd
Aspen Ladd finally found a weight she could make— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
Let’s goo!! @TheAspenLadd— Benito Lopez (@Savage_530) November 26, 2022
Dominating 1st round for Aspen Ladd— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
I think it is 29-28 Budd but I could see the judges doing the other way.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Stevie Ray
Damn, Stevie Ray had a good 2nd round but gets put out with 1 shot by OAM— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
What an ending to that scrap!! #PFL2022— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 26, 2022
PFL out here changing people’s lives ! #Millionaire— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 26, 2022
The new king of montreal!! https://t.co/2pbFvHsCQG— Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) November 26, 2022
Sadibou Sy def. Dilano Taylor
This @PFLMMA commentary is super biased— Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) November 26, 2022
Sy is way too confident he is winning. Likely he is, but I would never trust the judges.— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
You can’t even tell these guys are fighting for a million.— Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) November 26, 2022
If you just listen to @PFLMMA commentary then this fight is a 50-45 fight smh ♂️— Brendan Allen (@BrendanAllenMMA) November 26, 2022
Sadibou!! #PFLWorldChampionship— Taylor Guardado (@taylorgordito) November 26, 2022
Rob Wilkinson def. Omari Akhmedov
Wilkinson is sharp, he is piecing Akhmedov up bad https://t.co/MbtZNCXMuU— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
Akhmedov chin is absurd!!! How is he still on his feet— Funky (@Benaskren) November 26, 2022
This PFL fight is incredible. How is this Russian guy still standing ?— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) November 26, 2022
No mas? Or did the doc stop it?— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) November 26, 2022
