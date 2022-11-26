 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘What a huge upset’: Fighters react to Larissa Pacheco handing Kayla Harrison stunning loss at PFL World Championship

By Mike Heck
Friday night will be a night Larissa Pacheco won’t forget anytime soon.

In the main event of the PFL World Championship fight card, Pacheco pulled off one of the biggest upsets in quite some time as she earned a unanimous decision against the previously undefeated Kayla Harrison to win the women’s lightweight season title, along with the $1 million grand prize.

The fight was back-and-forth throughout the five round battle, but in the end, Pacheco was able to exact some revenge after dropping two bouts to Harrison in 2019.

Here’s what fighters had to say bout Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco and the PFL World Championship 2022 main card on Friday at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco

Brendan Loughnane def. Bubba Jenkins

Ante Delija def. Matheus Scheffel

Aspen Ladd def. Julia Budd

Olivier Aubin-Mercier def. Stevie Ray

Sadibou Sy def. Dilano Taylor

Rob Wilkinson def. Omari Akhmedov

