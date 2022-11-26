Video: UFC champ Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo face off at PFL World Championship event

Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo may be preparing for a fight week sooner rather than later.

During Friday’s PFL World Championship event in New York City, MMA Fighting captured an impromptu staredown between the current UFC bantamweight champion, and the former 135-pound king.

Check out the video of the face-to-face above.

Cejudo retired as champion following a stoppage win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020 and the UFC quickly moved on with the division. Earlier this year, the Olympic gold medalist reentered the USADA testing pool in lieu of a comeback.

Sterling dominated T.J. Dillashaw en route to a second-round submission win at UFC 280 to retain the title in October. Cejudo immediately called for a fight with “Funkmaster,” but Sterling has mostly no sold the idea with his belief that a fight with Sean O’Malley would be the bigger fight.

“I’m just not excited about that matchup [with Henry Cejudo],” Sterling recently told MMA Fighting. “Because he hasn’t competed. For me, if the fans cared — like really cared — the overall consensus was this is the matchup to make, Cejudo you are the guy, I’m calling you out, that’s the money fight because people want to see that fight. I just don’t feel like that’s it.”