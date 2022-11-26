Video: Israel Adesanya takes the ‘Hot Ones’ challenge

Israel Adesanya had himself a feast worthy of Thanksgiving following his fight with Alex Pereira at UFC 281.

Though Adesanya lost his middleweight title to Pereira at the Madison Square Garden event, he still took the time to appear on the popular Hot Ones YouTube program to take on the challenge of eating the spiciest chicken wings and also answer a few burning questions.

How spicy does it get for Adesanya? Watch the episode above and find out.

In the interview, Adesanya talks about what he’s grateful for, his favorite press conference moment, breaks down some of his most famous photos, how his love of anime and martial arts films influenced his career, and what makes a proper Nigerian feast, plus “The Last Stylebender” shows off his art skills as he runs the Hot Ones gauntlet.

