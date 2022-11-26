Vanessa Demopoulos compares Michael Bisping, Joe Rogan post-fight lifts: ‘Bisping kind of redeemed himself’

Vanessa Demopoulos has a warning for anyone interviewing her after a win: She’s coming for you, and you better be ready to catch her.

With her recent wins, “Lil Monster” made a habit of leaping into the arms of whoever is conducting the in-cage post-fight interview. First, it was longtime commentator Joe Rogan, who had the honor of catching Demopoulos as she celebrated her first UFC win at UFC 270. Then, Michael Bisping had to take the relatively diminutive Demopoulos in his arms when she made it two straight with a win over Jinh Yu Frey this past June.

At UFC Vegas 65 this past Saturday, after Demopoulos notched another win with a decision nod over Maria Oliveira, Bisping caught Demopoulos again, and this time, she says he did a much better job.

“Bisping kind of redeemed himself a little bit this last time,” Demopoulos said on The MMA Hour. “He went to go walk away and I was like, ‘Hey man, Round 2?’”

How did it compare to when she debuted the celebration with Rogan?

“Rogan’s cool, but Bisping did redeem himself,” Demopoulos said. “He held me really tight this time, that was dope.”

Demopoulos’ signature move has generated plenty of buzz among MMA fans, along with the success she’s had since making her pro debut in 2017. The 34-year-old already has a Legacy Fighting Alliance title win under her belt, and she is now 3-0 in the UFC’s strawweight division.

She not only seeks more wins, but hopes to add to her list of post-fight party pals, which she thought would already include Paul Felder, who was also working the commentary desk this past Saturday at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

“Be mentally prepared,” Demopoulos warned. “I thought Paul Felder was going to walk in there because Bisping already did it once, so I was trying to close the circle. Kind of like your Apple Watch at the end of the day when you have the ring, I was trying to close the ring. I love Bisping, but I was just ready to jump into Paul Felder’s arms.”

Demopoulos targets a February date for her next fight, preferably on a card taking place outside of the UFC APEX where her past two bouts have taken place. She declined to call for a specific opponent, but did guarantee that her victory leaps are here to stay.

Even if the recipient is worried about getting sweat on their suits.

“Feel how you feel, but I’m going to jump in your arms,” Demopoulos said. “You’re allowed to feel how you feel, but I’m jumping in your arms.”