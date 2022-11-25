PFL World Championship 2022 results: Olivier Aubin-Mercier scores brutal one-punch knockout to finish Stevie Ray

Olivier Aubin-Mercier didn’t have a finish in the PFL until when it mattered most after he flattened Stevie Ray with a devastating one-punch knockout to claim the lightweight title for 2022 and take home the $1 million grand prize.

The self-professed “Canadian Gangster” was actually down for the largest part of the second round thanks to a grappling attack from Ray but once the fight got back on its feet, Aubin-Mercier uncorked a beautiful right hook that landed flush on the jaw.

As soon as the punch landed, Ray was out on his feet before he crashed to the canvas with the referee rushing in to stop the fight before he could take any undue punishment.

The official stoppage came at 4:40 in the second round.

“It was crazy. A crazy experience,” Aubin-Mercier said about the PFL season. “This s*** was hard as f***.”

While Aubin-Mercier had a strong start to the fight, Ray managed to come back after he scored a well-timed throw to bring the action down to the ground. From there, Ray was attempting to lock on a submission but Aubin-Mercier fought him off until he was able to break free to get back to the feet.

That’s when he launched the right hook that came over the top and blasted Ray to knock him out cold. When he finally got back to his feet again, Ray actually had to ask Aubin-Mercier about what happened because he didn’t see the striking coming that ended his night.

“A little check hook on the side,” Aubin-Mercier said about the finish. “I saw he was a little bit tired and I just slipped him with the hook. Next time, I want to bring PFL to Montreal. I think people want that, too.”