PFL World Championship 2022 video: Sheymon Moraes pulls off incredible comeback knockout of Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes was well on his way to earning his first win in nearly three years. And then Sheymon Moraes happened.

The two Moraes’ faced off in the final preliminary fight at the at the 2022 PFL Championships in New York City, and for almost the entirety of the bout, Marlon Moraes was getting the better of the action.

Mixing in power shots on the feet with dominant wrestling and ground control, the former World Series of Fighting bantamweight champion comfortable banked the first two rounds over Sheymon Moraes, and looked to be in cruise control. But knowing he needed a finish to get the win, Sheymon Moraes came out strong for the third round, landing a right hand over the top that dropped Marlon Moraes, and then following up with shots on the ground. Marlon Moraes tried to work his way through the trouble, but a nasty uppercut from Sheymon finished the drill just 58 seconds into the final round.

The win moves Sheymon Moraes to 4-2 in the PFL Smart Cage, and avenges a 2015 loss from the World Series of Fighting. The loss is Marlon Moraes’s fifth straight, all coming by way of knockout.

Checkout the video of incredible comeback above.